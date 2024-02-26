MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Multiple storms could bring several rounds of rain, snow and winds this week

PHOENIX — After a cloudy but dry weekend, we're tracking two storm systems that will pick up our winds and bring rain and snow chances back to our state for the first half of this week.

The first storm will approach from the northwest, brushing by to our north on Tuesday. The second storm has been sitting off the coast of California for days and will finally move through our state on Wednesday.

We'll see a few rounds of rain showers in the Valley as these storms approach and move through, but rainfall will be minimal with a trace to less than a tenth of an inch of rain through midweek.

In northern Arizona, we'll see a mix of rain and snow through midweek. Snow levels could dip to between 6,000 and 7,000 feet on Tuesday, but snow accumulation will be minimal with spots like Flagstaff picking up less than an inch of snow.

Winds will be picking up over the next couple of days, too. Valley wind gusts will top out at 25 to 30 mph, but wind gusts could go as high as 55 mph in areas along the Mogollon Rim and in northeast Arizona. Those areas are under Wind Advisory today through Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop slightly over the next few days, with Phoenix topping out near 80 degrees today, then in the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We'll dry out and warm up again by Thursday and Friday, with Valley highs reaching the low 80s by Friday afternoon.

Then we're watching another storm that could bring a cold front our way by Sunday. We could see more snow to the high country, a chance for rain to the Valley, more wind and an even bigger cool-down. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.42" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

