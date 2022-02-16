MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Much cooler as storm brings rain & snow to Arizona

PHOENIX — Rain and snow are moving into Arizona today as a storm system tracks through.

Here in the Valley, we'll continue to see spotty, light showers through the morning commute, but rainfall totals will be light (less than a tenth of an inch.)

Up north, snow will fall above 4,500 feet in elevation. Snowfall accumulations will likely be less than an inch between 4,500 feet and 5,500 feet in elevation.

For areas above 5,500 feet, there's a chance for one to three inches of snowfall today through early Thursday morning.

We're also tracking a big cool-down with this storm. Temperatures will drop 10 to 20 degrees across our state.

Valley highs will fall to the low 60s today with early morning lows in the 40s.

Temperatures start to rebound across our state Thursday and Friday as we dry out again.

Here in Phoenix, look for highs in the low 70s Friday and mid to upper 70s over the weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.12" (-1.16" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.15"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

