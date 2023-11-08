MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Much cooler across Arizona starting today

PHOENIX — After another stretch of 90-degree temperatures, we may finally be done with those 90s as a dose of cooler air moves in.

Low pressure moves in today and on Thursday, dropping Valley temperatures to near-normal for this time of year.

Phoenix highs fall into the low 80s today before falling into the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Winds will shift to out of the north, bringing the cooler air in. But, that will also lead to some very windy conditions in western Arizona along the Colorado River.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from this morning until Thursday evening along the Colorado River Valley. This includes places from Lake Mead all the way south through La Paz County. Wind gusts could hit 45 mph in these locations.

Winds will back off Friday and Saturday as temperatures rebound over Veterans Day weekend.

Valley highs will climb back into the low 80s on Saturday then mid to upper 80s on Sunday.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-3.00" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

