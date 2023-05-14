MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Mother's Day hot and sunny

PHOENIX — High pressure is building in, sending temperatures soaring.

Phoenix will climb into the triple digits on Sunday for Mother's Day.

It could also be a stormy Mother's Day in parts of our state as another storm system approaches.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be in the higher terrain across northern and eastern Arizona, but there's also a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the Valley on Sunday and each day next week.

Winds will pick up as the unsettled weather pattern begins Sunday. Expect winds to be gusty at times with speeds up to 30 mph in the Valley.

Temperatures will remain in the triple digits until midweek but still, stay hot and above average in the upper 90s.

A Flood Warning also remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 16th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

