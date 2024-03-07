MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More winds, rain and snow today as a storm system moves across Arizona

PHOENIX — Rain and snow showers developed across parts of Arizona overnight, with more on the way today as a storm system moves in.

That area of low pressure will move across the state today, bringing rain, snow, more breezes and a big dose of cool air.

Here in the Valley, we could see anywhere from a trace to two-tenths of an inch of rain today, as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop throughout the day. There's also a slight chance of a few more showers on Friday.

Temperatures will drop nearly 10 degrees too, putting Valley highs in the upper 60s this afternoon.

Up north, the snow level will fall to around 6,000 feet. Flagstaff could pick up one to two inches of snow with this storm today, but will see more rain than snow on Friday. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow, too.

Another weak storm system will pass through the Four Corners on Saturday, keeping a slight chance of isolated showers in the forecast along the Mogollon Rim and across the Navajo Nation.

Our forecast here in the Valley will stay dry over the weekend as temperatures rebound into the low 80s by Sunday.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.05" (+0.10" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.18"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

