MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More winds as temperatures keep dropping

PHOENIX — Our cooling trend continues as we get another round of gusty winds, too.

A storm system approaching from the west is helping boost those winds, but also bringing in some cooler air.

After reaching the triple digits for the first time this year this past weekend, Phoenix highs will fall into the upper 80s today.

Breezes will pick back up again this afternoon, with breezes each day this week. It will be breezy to windy at times in the Valley today and Thursday, with peak wind gusts topping out at 30 to 35 mph.

Those winds will bring in even cooler air by the end of the week, dropping Valley highs into the low 80s Thursday and Friday. That will put us several degrees below normal for this time of year.

As that storm system out west starts lifting to the northeast, we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms across the high country late Wednesday, early Thursday and Friday.

At this point, it looks like the Valley will stay dry.

We are also still tracking an on-going Flood Warning for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning is now in effect through 5 p.m. on Sunday. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.09" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

_______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

______________________________________

