MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More winds as temperatures drop today

PHOENIX — After a sizzling hot start to the week in the Valley, temperatures are falling as a dose of cooler air moves in.

Phoenix hit 107 degrees Monday afternoon, marking the hottest day of the year so far.

Valley highs will top out near 100 today, before dropping into the mid to upper 90s for the rest of the week.

As that cooler air moves in, winds are picking up.

Gusts could peak near 30 mph across the Phoenix metro area again this afternoon.

Our Valley forecast will stay dry, but there is a slight chance for more spotty showers and thunderstorms in northeast Arizona this afternoon.

Another area of low pressure approaches our state by the weekend, bringing more clouds our way.

We won't see any Valley rain, but winds could pick up again and temperatures will stay unseasonably cool. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s through the weekend and early next week.

We also continue to track a Flood Warning that remains in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning remains in effect through June 6. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.04" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

