MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More winds as our latest storm clears out

PHOENIX — Showers linger in eastern Arizona this morning, then we're drying out as our latest storm clears out. Winds are cranking up across the state again, too.

The strongest winds will be across western, northern and northeastern Arizona where Wind Advisories are in effect through tonight. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph in those areas.

The strong winds could lead to areas of blowing dust, especially along I-8 and I-10. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for all of La Paz county and most of Yuma county today, because dust could reduce visibility as low as a quarter mile. Remember to "Pull Aside, Stay Alive" if you get caught in a dust storm.

Valley wind gusts will top out near 30 mph today, and breezes linger through midweek as another disturbance passes just east of our state.

Unfortunately, those winds could worsen allergies as pollen counts remain high all week. Ash, Mulberry and Poplar are the main allergens this time of year.

Temperatures will top out near normal through midweek, with Valley highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Then high pressure builds in and that's sending temperatures soaring by the end of the week.

It's looking more likely that we'll see our first 90-degree day in the Valley by Friday. We could even tie the record on Friday, with a high of 93. That record was set back in 1990.

Valley highs reach the low to mid 90s through the weekend.

It looks like this stretch of 90s won't be too long, though. Another storm system could move in early next week, dropping temperatures and bringing back rain chances. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.87" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

