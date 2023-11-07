MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More winds and cooler air on the way!

PHOENIX — We may have finally seen the last of the 90+ degree temperatures for the year.

Phoenix topped out just shy of the record on Monday, reaching 93 degrees. This is about a week later than when we on average see our last 90-degree day. The average last day is October 30th. The latest we've ever seen a 90-degree day is November 17, 2020.

As high pressure shifts east and we track two storm systems that will pass through, temperatures will drop across Arizona.

The first storm system will approach our state today, moving through on Wednesday and Thursday and the second will pass to our north Friday and Saturday.

Winds will pick up as the first storm system approaches. Valley wind gusts could go as high as 15 to 20 mph with wind gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph in northern Arizona.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today across most of northern Arizona, including areas along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.

As conditions remain very dry, the winds will worsen the risk of wildfires. A Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather Warning) is in effect from noon to 5 p.m. in northeast Arizona as those areas will see a dangerous combination of strong winds and very low relative humidity.

The winds will help usher in cooler air, dropping Valley highs into the low 80s on Wednesday and the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will rebound a bit over the weekend, putting Phoenix back in the low 80s on Veterans Day.

We won't see much precipitation from these storm systems, but there is a slight chance of a few spotty showers in the high country Wednesday night into Thursday.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.98" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.17"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

