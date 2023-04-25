MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More winds across Arizona today, ahead of a big warm up!

PHOENIX — Winds are picking up and temperatures are dropping as a storm system passes to our north.

Valley wind gusts are topping out near 30 mph by this afternoon.

Up north, gusts could approach 50 mph along the Mogollon Rim and across portions of northeastern Arizona. A Wind Advisory is in effect today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for places like Happy Jack, Winslow, Holbrook, Snowflake, Show Low, Springerville and Three Forks.

With conditions staying dry across southeastern Arizona, the fire danger will increase as wind gusts approach 45 mph there this afternoon.

Safford, the San Carlos Reservation and other areas in southeastern Arizona are under Fire Weather Warnings from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

All of this wind is also bringing in cooler air.

Valley highs will fall into the low 90s through midweek, putting temperatures a little closer to normal for this time of year.

High pressure will build back in as we head toward the weekend, bringing another big warm up to Arizona.

In fact, we're now tracking our first triple digits of the year in the Valley this weekend. On average, we tend to see our first triple-digit day around May 2nd.

We're also headed into record territory on Sunday. The current record is 102 degrees in Phoenix set back in 1943. Right now, the forecast calls for Phoenix to tie that record.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.10" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

