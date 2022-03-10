MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More wind, rain and snow as another storm moves in

PHOENIX — A storm is on the way and it's going to bring more winds, rain and snow back to Arizona.

Winds crank up across the state by this afternoon, but the strongest winds will be in western Arizona where Wind Advisories are in effect today and tonight. Wind gusts in those areas could top out at 50 to 55 mph!

The winds could pick up dust and drop visibility, especially in areas along the I-10. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for all of La Paz county and parts of Yuma county in western Arizona through tonight. This alert is also in place across southeast Arizona, near the New Mexico border.

In addition to the threat of blowing dust, these winds are increasing the risk for wildfires in southeast Arizona where conditions remain really dry. A Fire Weather Warning (Red Flag Warning) is in effect for that area today.

The winds could lead to areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility across northern Arizona, too! Winter Weather Advisories are now in effect for areas from the Mogollon Rim to the White Mountains and up to the Four Corners through tonight.

Snow levels will drop to around 4,000 feet with most spots picking up one to four inches of snow with this storm. The Flagstaff area could pick up two to four inches of snow, but as much as four to eight inches are possible over the highest peaks in our state.

It'll be mostly sunny through the day in the Valley, with our peak wind gusts near 30 mph. Then rain chances kick in late this evening and tonight. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms are possible in the Phoenix area, but most will stay dry with less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall expected in those spots that do get rain.

This storm clears out early Friday and we'll dry out across Arizona as we head into the weekend.

Valley highs reach the low 70s today and Friday but high pressure sends temperatures back into the 80s by Sunday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.49" (-1.55" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.57"

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-1.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

