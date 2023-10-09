MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More triple-digit heat, rain and thunderstorms in Arizona today

PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley woke up to rain early this morning, with thunderstorms across the north and east foothills of Maricopa County.

We'll dry out quickly though, and the rest of the day looks mostly sunny, dry, and hot for the Phoenix metro.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will instead redevelop over the higher terrain in northern and eastern Arizona this afternoon before we dry out for the rest of the week.

High pressure remains overhead and that's sending temperatures back into the low 100s across the Valley this afternoon.

Phoenix has reached highs at 100 degrees or hotter for 125 days so far this year. The average number of days that are that hot each year is 111 days. The all-time record number of days at 100 degrees or more stands at 145 days, set back in 2020.

It could be our last triple-digit day of the year, though. Temperatures fall the rest of the week as another storm system brushes by to our north, breaking down that ridge of high pressure.

Phoenix highs will fall into the upper 90s Tuesday, then mid 90s on Wednesday before falling into the low 90s by the end of the week.

Overnight lows in the Valley will cool back into the 60s by the end of the week, too.

While we won't see any more rain the rest of the week, winds will pick up across Arizona as that storm system passes to our north on Wednesday. Wind gusts could go as high as 30 mph in the Valley, and as high as 40 mph across northern Arizona.

Monsoon 2023 officially ended on September 30th and it's going down as the driest on record with only 0.15 inches of rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor. The previous record was set back in 1924 when we measured 0.35 inches of rain that season. It was also the second driest monsoon on record for all of Maricopa County.

Phoenix hit 110 degrees or hotter 55 days this year, breaking the old record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix also reached a high of 115 degrees or hotter 22 days this year. That too is a new all-time record, topping the previous one of 14 days set in 2020.

When it comes to overnight temperatures, Phoenix had 35 days this year with lows in the 90s. The previous record was 28 days set in 2020.

September 10th this year also marked the latest day in any year with a low in the 90s. Previously the record was September 7, 2019.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.03" (-2.45" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain



