MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More storms possible in the days ahead

PHOENIX — Moisture from Tropical Storm Kay continues to push north into Arizona.

Showers and thunderstorms dumped rain across the Valley Friday night and there's still a chance of more overnight.

Flood Watches are in effect across western Arizona through Saturday.

Phoenix will cool into the mid 90s on Saturday with early morning lows in the 70s across the Valley.

We'll be back in the low 100s Sunday and Monday before temperatures drop a few degrees early next week.

The remnants of Kay will be lifting out over Arizona on Monday and Tuesday increasing storm chances again.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.99" (-3.00" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.60"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

