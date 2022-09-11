MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More storms possible in the coming days

PHOENIX — Great tailgating weather today for anyone heading out to the Cardinal's home opener!
We'll stay mostly sunny and dry today in the Valley with slightly warmer temperatures as highs near 100 degrees.
Moisture from Tropical Storm Kay continues to push north into Arizona.
Thunderstorms will pick back up this afternoon across the high country and southeastern Arizona.
The Valley could start seeing storm activity later tonight with better chances Monday.
Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s for the first half of next week.
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.03" (-2.96" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.80"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
