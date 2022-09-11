MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More storms possible in the coming days

PHOENIX — Great tailgating weather today for anyone heading out to the Cardinal's home opener!

We'll stay mostly sunny and dry today in the Valley with slightly warmer temperatures as highs near 100 degrees.

Moisture from Tropical Storm Kay continues to push north into Arizona.

Thunderstorms will pick back up this afternoon across the high country and southeastern Arizona.

The Valley could start seeing storm activity later tonight with better chances Monday.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s for the first half of next week.

Stay tuned for more updates.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.03" (-2.96" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.80"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

