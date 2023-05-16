MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More storms around Arizona today

PHOENIX — It's a hot start to the week, with the Valley in the midst of it's first stretch of triple digit days this year.

We're also tracking daily storm chances as a storm system sits to our south, bringing moisture into our state.

That moisture, combined with our daytime heat, is leading to showers and thunderstorms across Arizona. It will be looking like and feeling like a little preview of what we typically see during the monsoon.

Storms will fire up across the higher terrain in northern and eastern Arizona first, then there's a chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms in the Valley.

Gusty winds and blowing dust will be the biggest threats here in the desert.

Up north, we could see lots of lightning and areas of brief, heavy rain with any storms that develop across the high country.

Temperatures will gradually drop throughout the week, putting the Valley back in the 90s by Thursday and Friday.

Then, we'll heat back up to near 100 over the weekend as slight chances for storms continue.

We're also still tracking a Flood Warning in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 23rd. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.03" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.33"

______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar