MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More record-setting heat this weekend but relief is coming soon!

PHOENIX — This record-shattering heat wave just won't end!

We've marked seventeen straight days of record-setting high temperatures and it's likely that Phoenix temperatures will continue to tie or set records all the way through the weekend.

Phoenix marked its latest 110+ degree day ever on record on Monday, October 7th reaching 110 degrees at Sky Harbor. The city has now recorded 70 days with highs at or above 110 degrees this year — an all-time record! That shattered the previous record set just last year, which was 55 days.

Phoenix will top out between 100 and 105 degrees through early next week. Despite temperatures trending down in the coming days, we will likely continue to set daily records each day as the record highs this time of year sit between 100 and 103 degrees each day.

On average, our last triple-digit day is October 5th, but we've seen highs in the 100s as late as October 27th. That happened in 2016. At this point, it looks like Valley highs will stay in the triple digits through Monday before we finally dip down into the 90s, at least for a little while.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 70s across the Valley, but even that's warmer than normal for this time of year and new record-warm lows are still possible through the weekend.

Air quality is also a concern this week. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect for the Phoenix Metro Area today, as ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels for people in sensitive groups.

People most vulnerable to the impacts of air pollution include children, older adults, adults exercising outdoors, people with heart or lung disease, and those suffering from asthma and bronchitis. Exposure to ozone can increase the number and severity of asthma attacks, cause or aggravate bronchitis or other lung disease, and reduce the body's ability to fight infection. Consider limiting your time outdoors, especially during the afternoon hours when ozone concentrations peak.

We can all take steps to improve air quality and help reduce ozone pollution by reducing other pollutants in the air. Consider riding public transit, carpooling, or working from home, if possible.

With La Niña building in the Pacific, it's likely that we'll continue to see warmer and drier-than-normal conditions through the fall and winter months.

Our drought has been getting worse lately with the hot and dry monsoon season we just had.

Phoenix only picked up 0.74 inches of rain this monsoon, which ties for the seventh driest monsoon on record. Our 30-year average (which is considered our normal amount of rain) is 2.43 inches. But, it's important to remember, that is a decrease from the previous 30-year average of 2.71 inches (from 1981-2010) as our Valley climate continues to get hotter and drier.

With an overall average temperature of 98.3 degrees, Monsoon 2024 was also the hottest monsoon ever recorded in Phoenix. That breaks the previous record of 96.9 degrees which we just set last year. All of the top 25 hottest monsoon seasons have occurred in the last 25 years.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-1.57" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

_________________________________________

_____________________________________

