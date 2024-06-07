MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More record-setting heat in the Valley as Excessive Heat Warnings continue

PHOENIX — The heat is on!

Phoenix hit 110 degrees for the first time this year and a record-setting high of 113 degrees on Thursday.

On average, our first 110-degree day happens around June 11th. The earliest on record was May 8, 1989.

We also likely set a new record temperature already this morning, as Phoenix only cooled to 87 degrees to start the day. The current record warm low temperature for today's date is 85 degrees set in 1977, so it looks like that record will be broken.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for the Valley and much of Arizona's lower elevations through 8 p.m. today. So, we are in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and others safe in this dangerous heat.

While our heat alert will expire today, daytime highs will top out between 107 and 110 degrees through the weekend so the heat will still be dangerous if you are not taking precautions.

Overnight low temperatures are only going to drop to the 80s in Phoenix for the next few nights, and those warm lows could set records too.

The dangerous combination of warm mornings and sizzling hot afternoons will heighten the risk for heat-related illnesses. Stay hydrated, limit your time outside in the heat of the day, take breaks in the air conditioning or shade, and never leave kids or pets in your vehicle.

As high pressure centers up to our east, we are also tracking some moisture moving into Arizona. That will lead to a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the high country over the next few days.

Not much rain is expected with any storms that develop, so we will really have to watch out for lightning-sparked wildfires.

This will be a bit of a monsoon season preview for parts of our state. The monsoon officially begins on June 15th.

The outlook this year has odds favoring another drier and hotter-than-normal season.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.88" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

