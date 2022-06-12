MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More record heat for this weekend

PHOENIX — We're starting the weekend with more record setting temperatures!

Friday, Phoenix hit 113 degrees, topping the previous record of 111 set in 1978.

Saturday, Phoenix set a new record warm low. Phoenix only dropped to 90 degrees shattering the previous record low of 85 set in 2014.

Phoenix also tied the record high of 114 that was previously set in 1918!

Sunday's forecast: Low 88, High 113

Sunday's records: Low 85 (set in 1996), High 112 (set in 2019)

With heat this intense, Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the Phoenix metro area through Sunday evening.

These heat alerts also extend across southern and western Arizona, and across the lower elevations of Yavapai and Gila counties.

With these warnings in effect, ABC15 Weather Action Days are in place through Sunday. Take action to stay safe in this dangerous heat.

Remember that heat is the number one weather related killer, so stay hydrated and limit your time outside when temperatures get this hot. Make sure to keep your pets inside, too.

While our Valley forecast will stay dry, we'll see a few thunderstorms in southeastern Arizona, along the Mogollon Rim or in the White Mountains over the next couple of days.

Lightning from these storms may spark new wildfires across our state.

By Monday, moisture will clear out and winds will pick up. That will help drop temperatures, but fire danger will increase even more.

Wind Advisories are now in effect for Mohave County on Sunday. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

Red Flag Warnings are now in effect for much of northern Arizona on Sunday and Fire Weather Watches are in effect for Monday.

The monsoon season officially begins on Wednesday, June 15th and it's looking more and more likely that storms will be back in our forecasts across Arizona by the end of next week. Stay tuned for details as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.37" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

