MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More record heat as historic heat wave continues

PHOENIX — We're in the midst of a historic heat wave and it's about to get even hotter.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this extreme heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

Phoenix has hit 110 degrees or more for the past 13 days in a row and we have a least another week of these incredibly hot temperatures to get through.

The record for the most days in a row with highs at 110 degrees or more is 18 set in June of 1974. But, it is looking likely that we could tie or break this record this year.

Phoenix could also set a record for the most days in a row with lows in the 90s. So far, the low temperature has been in the 90s for 4 straight mornings. The record for the most consecutive lows in the 90s is 7 days set in July of 2020 and in August of 2012.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix metro area and all of western Arizona are now in effect through next Tuesday night. These heat alerts are also in effect for the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon through this weekend and the lower elevations of Yavapai County starting Friday.

Heat Advisories are also in place for the high country and much of northern Arizona through the weekend.

A combination of sizzling hot daytime highs (above 110 degrees across the Valley) and warmer-than-normal overnight lows (in the upper 80s to low 90s) will increase the risk for heat illness.

Record highs are in jeopardy each day from Thursday through Tuesday here in Phoenix as temperatures hit 114 to 119 degrees.

Nearly a month into the monsoon, we are finally starting to see moisture increase and storm chances across parts of the high country and southeastern Arizona.

These storms won't be big rainmakers, but they could produce strong winds and dry lightning that could spark new wildfires.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.30" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

_____________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

