MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More record-breaking heat heading into the weekend!

PHOENIX — It's another record-setting triple-digit day in the Valley!

Phoenix has broken the record of 99 degrees set in 2023 and could break Saturday's record of 99 from 1936, too.

On average, Phoenix sees its first 100-degree day in early May, so this early-season heat comes with a minor to moderate risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially for children, seniors and outdoor workers.

Stay hydrated, limit your time outside in the afternoon, and never leave kids or pets in your car for any amount of time.

Temperatures will drop a bit over the weekend as winds pick up.

Those stronger winds will increase fire danger across our state, especially across southeastern Arizona, where peak gusts could hit 35 to 40 mph.

Fire Weather Warnings are in effect this weekend for southeastern Arizona due to the high winds, low humidity and dry fuels. These warnings are also in effect for the eastern fringes of Maricopa County in the higher terrain just outside the Valley.

Here in the Valley, expect breezes Saturday and Sunday with gusts near 25 to 30 mph.

Temperatures will drop back into the mid-90s heading into next week.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

