MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow today as another storm impacts Arizona

PHOENIX — Our next storm system is moving through the Four Corners, keeping the chance of rain and snow around today.

The Valley could see a few more spotty showers this afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, too.

Valley rainfall will be light, with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible with any showers that pop up.

Up north, snow levels will climb to between 6,000 to 6,500 feet today. Scattered snow showers are possible along the Mogollon Rim through the afternoon, but accumulation will be light with less than an inch of additional snow possible in spots along the Mogollon Rim.

It will stay cool as this unsettled weather continues, with Valley highs only reaching the low 70s again today.

Then high pressure builds in bringing another big warm-up by the end of the week. Valley highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday, then into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

By the holiday weekend, we have our eyes on another storm that could move in by Easter Sunday.

Right now, it looks like we could see more rain in the Valley and more snow in the high country by Sunday morning. These showers could linger into the start of next week, too. Stay tuned for more updates on timing, and rain and snow amounts as we get closer.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.89" (+0.42" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.00"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

