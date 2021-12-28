MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow to end 2021!

PHOENIX — Back-to-back storms will bring rain, snow and cooler air to Arizona as we wrap up 2021.

Rain and snow showers will last through the day as the first winter storm moves in.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect across the high country, mainly in areas above 4,500 feet in elevation.

Snowfall totals will be in the 4 to 12 inch range above 5,500 feet in elevation.

Flagstaff could pick up 6 to 10 inches of snow and we could see 4 to 8 inches in places like Prescott, Payson, Heber and Show Low.

In the Valley, we could see some light, spotty showers Tuesday morning, but the best rain chances will be in the afternoon and early evening.

Rainfall totals across the Valley will range from a trace to a quarter of an inch.

More spotty showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, then the next big winter storm arrives on New Year's Eve.

Early estimates show the potential of a half an inch to an inch of rain in the Valley and a lot more snow up north. So, stay tuned for more details as we gets closer.

In the meantime, plan on a wet and chilly New Year's Eve. Temperatures at midnight will be in the upper 40s to low 50s across the Valley.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 6.97" (-0.14" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 8.89"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

