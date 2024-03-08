MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow possible in Arizona today

PHOENIX — After a stormy and snowy Thursday across Arizona, we saw even more rain in the Valley overnight.
Phoenix Sky Harbor has now picked up 0.25 inches of rain over the past 24 hours with some Valley neighborhoods picking up just under a half an inch of rain.
The storm system that brought the rain, thunderstorms and high country snow is clearing out to the east, but another disturbance moving into the Four Corners region will keep rain and snow chances in play today and Saturday.
The Valley could see another stray shower this afternoon or evening before we dry out overnight and stay dry through the weekend.
Scattered snow showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible along the Mogollon Rim, in the White Mountains and across the Navajo Nation today and again on Saturday.
Temperatures will still be unseasonably cool today, only reaching the low 70s in the Valley this afternoon but temperatures rebound into the low 80s by Sunday.
________________________________________
2024 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.30" (+0.29" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.38"
____________________________________
2023 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________