MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More rain and snow on the way this week

PHOENIX — It's a warm start to the week, as high pressure remains in control.

Valley highs will continue to run a few degrees above the normal for this time of year, topping out near 70 degrees today and Tuesday.

Our ridge of high pressure begins breaking down as another storm system approaches on Tuesday.

Rain and snow showers will first develop across northwest Arizona Tuesday afternoon, and by Tuesday evening we could see snow showers in north-central Arizona, including spots like Flagstaff.

For the Valley, scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible by Tuesday night.

Rainfall amounts look light for the Phoenix Metro Area, with less than a tenth of an inch anticipated.

Up north, snow levels will drop to near 5,500 feet with light snowfall expected for most spots above that. We could see one to two inches of snow in spots like Flagstaff, and as much as four inches over the Kaibab Plateau.

Areas of blowing snow and low visibility are possible in the high country too, with peak wind gusts reaching 45 mph.

High country roads could become hazardous for travel by Tuesday evening, with slick driving conditions still possible Wednesday morning.

Rain and snow showers will clear out on Wednesday and we'll stay dry the rest of the week.

Temperatures will cool into the 60s on Wednesday, but they'll rebound into the 70s by Thursday.

Valley temperatures could climb into the mid 70s by Friday as high pressure builds in.

Then we're tracking another stronger storm system this weekend. We could see soggy conditions in the Phoenix area by Sunday, with much more snow up north, too.

Stay tuned for updates on the timing and amounts as we get closer.

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.54" (+0.30" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.66"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

