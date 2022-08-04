MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms possible through the weekend

PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona!

Watch out for heavy downpours, lightning and hail with any of the storms that move in, too. Flooding is also possible, especially near wildfire burn scars.

After storms producing heavy rain and flash flooding hit overnight and early this morning, the rest of the day looks quieter with just a slight chance of a shower through tonight.

Scattered storms are more likely across northern Arizona through the end of the week, with just a 10 percent chance for storms in the Valley on Friday.

As high pressure shifts east this weekend, more monsoon moisture will flow in and our chance for showers and thunderstorms across the state will ramp up even more.

Right now, we are tracking a 30 to 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Valley on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Valley high temperatures will continue to top out near the average for this time of year, reaching 103 to 107 each day through the weekend.

Early morning lows will cool into the low to mid 80s each day, which is right near our 30-year average for this time of year.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.66" (-2.31" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.35"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

