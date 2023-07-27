MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms could finally bring relief from this historic heat wave!

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Metro Area finally saw its first significant round of monsoon storms on Wednesday, with a dust storm and severe storms producing 60+ mph winds and heavy rain in some neighborhoods.

The rain cooled things down too, at least briefly! The temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor dropped into the 80s bringing an official end to the count of days in a row with lows in the 90s. That streak ended at 16 days in a row, a new all-time record that more than doubled the previous record of consecutive days with lows in the 90s.

The relief from the heat is short-lived, though. Phoenix has now reached 110 degrees or higher for an all-time record of 27 days in a row and that count isn't stopping yet. (Previously, the record was 18 days in a row set in 1974.)

We've also reached 119 degrees three times this month. That's the greatest number of days at 119 or hotter ever recorded in Phoenix!

Phoenix could also set an all-time record for the most days with highs at 115 or higher in a single year. That count is now up to 14 days, tying the previous record set in 2020, and we could hit 115+ each day through Saturday.

We remain in ABC15 Weather Action Mode as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in this extreme heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

Excessive Heat Warnings for the Phoenix metro area and lower elevations all across Arizona have now been extended through Friday and Saturday night.

In addition to the dangerous heat, air quality is getting worse this week too. The Phoenix area is under an Ozone High Pollution Advisory through today and under an Ozone High Pollution Watch on Friday.

Ozone pollution could reach unhealthy levels this week for people in sensitive groups, including kids, older adults and anyone with a respiratory condition like asthma or COPD.

So along with limiting your time outdoors because of the heat, you may want to limit your time outside in the afternoon hours due to the worsening air quality.

Monsoon moisture is increasing as well, keeping storm chances around for much of the state.

While several Valley neighborhoods saw rain Wednesday night, the last measurable rainfall at Phoenix Sky Harbor occurred on March 22nd, putting our dry streak at 126 days now. That now the fourth-longest dry streak in Phoenix history. The longest is 160 days in a row without measurable rain which happened in 1972.

Storm chances will ramp up over the weekend which could help temperatures drop closer to or even below the 110-degree mark by Monday.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.79" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.48"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

