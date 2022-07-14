PHOENIX — It's a sizzling week in the Valley, and now humidity and storm chances are going up!

As high pressure sets up near the Four Corners, temperatures will continue to top out above 110 degrees and monsoon storm chances will be in the forecast each day.

The best chances for storms will be along the Mogollon Rim and over the higher terrain north and east of the Valley.

Higher terrain storms will try to work their way down into the Valley, so there is a chance of storms in the Phoenix metro area in the late afternoon and evening each day through the weekend.

Watch out for gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning and brief downpours with any of the storms that move in.

We're also tracking air quality as ozone pollution reaches unhealthy levels over the next couple of days.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect across the Valley through today. If you have any respiratory condition, like asthma or COPD, limit your time outside or you may have difficulty breathing.

_______________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.87" (-2.34" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.90"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

