MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms across Arizona today

PHOENIX — As monsoon moisture sticks around, we'll see another round of monsoon storms across Arizona today.

Storms that develop could produce strong winds, blowing dust and low visibility, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy downpours, and flooding (especially near wildfire burn scars).

The threat of flooding will be highest near the Grand Canyon. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through tonight for this part of our state including areas in Mohave County and Coconino County.

Make sure to download our free ABC15 mobile app or have another way to get warnings if you are in this area. Be prepared to take action should warnings be issued and even consider changing your plans if they include hiking, boating or paddle-boarding in a slot canyon or normally dry wash. If you do still decide to go, check in at a nearby visitor center or ranger station before heading out.

Back here in the Phoenix area, there is still a chance of showers and thunderstorms today. Storm chances linger through the morning before increasing again just in time for the afternoon and evening commutes, so stay weather-aware.

With this increase in monsoon moisture, we are also getting a break from the extreme heat. Daytime highs are dropping to around 105 to 108 degrees for the rest of the week and weekend ahead, which is near normal for this time of year.

There is no break from the triple digits, though. Phoenix continues the longest stretch of triple-digit days ever recorded. As of Wednesday, we've had 87 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

Heading into the weekend, a storm system moving through the Pacific Northwest will pull drier air into Arizona. That will clear out monsoon storm chances across most of our state.

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.30" (-0.19" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

