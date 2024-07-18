MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More monsoon storms across Arizona, as intense heat continues

PHOENIX — The Valley woke up to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this morning, and as monsoon moisture lingers we'll keep storm chances in the forecast throughout the weekend across Arizona.

The greatest potential will be across the higher terrain in northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona, but there's a slight chance for more Valley storms too over the next few days.

Any storms that develop could produce gusty winds, blowing dust, dangerous lightning, small hail, downpours and flooding, especially along and near wildfire burn scars. So, stay weather-aware and never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

We are also tracking heat and air quality alerts in the Valley as we wrap up the week.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Friday and Saturday.

Phoenix temperatures will soar to around 116 degrees those days, increasing the risk for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Friday and Saturday will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to keep yourself and your family safe in these dangerously hot temperatures.

Limit your time outside, especially in the late morning and afternoon, stay hydrated with water and electrolyte drinks, and never leave kids or pets alone in your vehicle.

Air quality will be an issue, too.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for today and Friday.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

Air quality looks to improve over the weekend as storm chances ramp up.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday as temperatures drop a few degrees in the Valley.

________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.17" (+0.84" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.90"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

___________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

