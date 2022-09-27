MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More heat and storm chances this week

PHOENIX — It's a hot start to the week as high pressure sits overhead.

Temperatures will gradually drop a few degrees throughout the week, but we are expecting triple digit heat through at least Thursday.

Storm chances are back this week, too.

Storms will be confined to northern and southern Arizona today, but we could see storms back in the Valley on Wednesday and Thursday.

The monsoon season officially ends this Friday, September 30th.

We could be nearing the end of our 100-degree temperatures for 2022, as well. Phoenix's average last 100 degree day is October 5th.

Right now, it looks like highs will drop into the upper 90s by Friday and stay there through the weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.78" (-2.51" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.26"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

