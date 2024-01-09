MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More freezes ahead of our next winter storm

Freeze Warnings and Hard Freeze Warnings remain in effect for the entire Phoenix metro area and most of central and southern Arizona this morning.

Then we'll be back under Freeze and Hard Freeze Warnings across the Valley and in central Arizona overnight tonight, as temperatures will again be near or just below the freezing mark on Wednesday morning.

Keep the "4 p's" in mind whenever freezing temperatures are in the forecast. Those are PLANTS, PIPES, PETS and PEOPLE.

Cover any sensitive plants with a blanket, towel or sheet. Wrap any exposed pipes to prevent bursting and consider letting them drip slowly throughout the night. Bring your pets inside and bundle up before you head out the door in the mornings.

Even daytime temperatures will stay chilly all week long. Valley highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s each afternoon, after daily morning temperatures in the 30s.

Another winter storm then moves in late Wednesday and Thursday with more rain and snow for parts of our state.

Early estimates show the potential for two to five inches of snow for areas above 5,000 feet in elevation, including Flagstaff.

We'll see light rain showers in the Valley on Thursday, with less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected.

The snow up north will likely impact the morning and afternoon commutes, so prepare for winter driving conditions in Arizona's high country on Thursday.

We could see a few more snow showers in northern Arizona this weekend but the Valley dries out by Friday and temperatures will stay cool through the weekend.

_________________________________________

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.02" (-0.22" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.09"

________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

