MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More extreme heat but storm chances are on the rise, too!

PHOENIX — We managed to hold off those 110+ temperatures on Monday thanks to clouds that lingered through much of the day. That won't be the case today, though.

Valley temperatures will climb quicker and higher as clouds clear out of the Valley early in the morning.

Today's high will reach 111 but storm chances are looking more promising today.

We could see an isolated shower or storm in the Valley this afternoon and evening after storms get going across northern and southern Arizona. Then scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking more likely in the Valley tonight and early Wednesday morning, with the best Valley rain chances coming between 9 p.m. to 1 a.m..

With any of the monsoon storms across Arizona, watch out for heavy downpours, dangerous lightning, powerful wind gusts and even isolated flooding. Areas of blowing dust are possible in the Valley and across our central deserts, too.

So far, we have only had a trace of rain at Sky Harbor since the start of the monsoon season. 2023 is now in the top spot for the latest first measurable monsoon rain on record. (Phoenix didn't get measurable rain until August 14th back in 1995. Prior to this year, that was the latest on record.)

We are also currently in the middle of the second longest dry streak on record. It has been 145 days since we've had measurable rain at Phoenix Sky Harbor. The longest dry streak on record is 160 days back in 1972.

Storm chances in the Valley will drop to just 20 percent on Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures get hotter.

Excessive Heat Warnings are now in effect Wednesday and Thursday for the Phoenix metro area and near Yuma. So, those days will be ABC15 Weather Action Days as a reminder to take action to keep you, your family and your pets safe from the potentially dangerous heat.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, remember to limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by the heat. Bring your pets inside, too.

Phoenix has now had 43 days this summer at 110 degrees or hotter. That's the second most ever recorded. The record is 53 days set in 2020 and we will definitely make a run at that record this year as high heat continues through August.

We've also had 27 days so far with lows in the 90s. The record is 28 days set in 2020 and that record will likely get broken this week.

Overnight lows in Phoenix are only expected to drop to around 90 to 92 degrees for much of this week.

We are anticipating a big cool down this weekend, though!

Latest forecast models show a tropical storm developing off of the western coast of Mexico this week. Moisture from that storm could get pulled up in our monsoon flow by this weekend. That would drop temperatures and significantly increase our weekend storm chances. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-1.40" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.57"

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

