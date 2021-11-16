MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More clouds on the way!

PHOENIX — High pressure is finally breaking down as one of several storm systems pass to our north. This will drop temperatures and bring clouds our way the rest of the week.

Here in the Valley, we'll be mostly cloudy today as highs drop to the low 80s.

We'll stay in the low 80s for the rest of the week and may even drop into the upper 70s over the weekend.

Early mornings will stay nice and cool with low temperatures in the 50s.

The clouds won't bring any rain or snow for Arizona, however.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.59" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

