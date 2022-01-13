MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More clouds but no rain in sight

PHOENIX — More filtered sunshine as clouds continue to stream into our state from the west these next few days. We won't get any rain, though.

Instead plan on above normal temperatures, topping out in the low 70s each day through the weekend.

Our mornings will stay cool, though. Expect overnight lows into the mid 40s to low 50s throughout the week.

Air quality will continue to be an issue in the early morning hours as particle pollution settles over the Valley. If you have any respiratory issues, limit your time outside between 5 and 10 a.m.

Winds will pick up a bit on Saturday with peak wind gusts near 25 mph here in the Valley.

The clouds stick around through the weekend, but our forecast looks dry through early next week.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.07" (-0.29" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"

_________________________________________

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 7.11" (-0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 9.15"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

