MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More clouds but no rain in sight

PHOENIX — More filtered sunshine as clouds continue to stream into our state from the west these next few days. We won't get any rain, though.
Instead plan on above normal temperatures, topping out in the low 70s each day through the weekend.
Our mornings will stay cool, though. Expect overnight lows into the mid 40s to low 50s throughout the week.
Air quality will continue to be an issue in the early morning hours as particle pollution settles over the Valley. If you have any respiratory issues, limit your time outside between 5 and 10 a.m.
Winds will pick up a bit on Saturday with peak wind gusts near 25 mph here in the Valley.
The clouds stick around through the weekend, but our forecast looks dry through early next week.
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.07" (-0.29" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.11"
2021 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 7.11" (-0.11" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 9.15"
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
