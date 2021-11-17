MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More clouds, but highs stay in the 80s

PHOENIX — Cooler air has arrived and high temperatures in Phoenix will stay in the low 80s for the rest of the week.

Some clouds will pass through on Wednesday, but our forecast will stay dry.

Another storm system will pass to our north on Saturday bringing even more cloudiness our way, but still no rain.

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s over the weekend with early morning lows in the 50s.

By Tuesday of next week, there is a slight chance we could see a few showers across Arizona as a storm system approaches from the west. Cooler temperatures are possible with this storm system, too. Stay tuned for details as we get closer.

2021 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.58" (-0.61" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.16"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

