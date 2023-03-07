MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More clouds as temperatures trend up across Arizona

PHOENIX — Clouds will stick around through the day as moisture streams in across our state.

We've seen some areas of virga, rain that falls from the clouds but evaporates before it hits the ground but otherwise, Valley rain chances stay below 10 percent.

Clouds will continue to stream in throughout the week but the main storm track stays north of our state, so the Valley forecast stays dry through the end of the week.

Despite the clouds, it's getting warmer! Highs will top out in the mid 70s through the middle of the week, putting us right near normal for this time of year.

We'll be warming up even more by the end of the week and Phoenix could see its first 80-degree day of the year by Friday.

The average first 80-degree day is in early February, so this is a bit later than normal.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s through the weekend and into early next week, too.

We are also tracking a storm that may brush into northern Arizona late Friday and Saturday. That will pick up winds across our state and could bring a few rain and snow showers to areas near and north of I-40. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.

_________________________________________

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.06" (+0.11" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.55"

________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

