MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More air quality alerts and triple digit heat for the Valley

PHOENIX — It's going to be a hot and dry week in the Valley as high pressure builds in.

Temperatures will reach the low 100s each afternoon through the middle of the week.

Scattered showers are still possible across northern Arizona (mainly north of I-40) today, but our Valley forecast will stay dry.

Air quality continues to be an issue, too. An Ozone High Pollution Advisory is in effect through today. Limit your time outside in the afternoon hours when ozone pollution peaks if you have asthma or COPD, or you may have difficulty breathing.

Breezes will pick up by mid-week as we track another storm system passing to our west. That will prevent ozone pollution from building up throughout the day.

That storm system will also help drop temperatures a few degrees across Arizona.

Valley highs will fall into the upper 90s by Friday and stay there through the holiday weekend.

We're also still tracking a Flood Warning in effect for parts of the Gila River in southwestern Arizona as the flow increases due to water releases from the Painted Rock Dam. This warning has now been extended through May 30th. Do not attempt to cross any flooded roadways.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (+0.00" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.36"

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 5.78" (-1.44" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 7.02"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

