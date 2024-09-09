MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More 110-degree days in Phoenix this week before we get some relief

PHOENIX — Our unseasonably hot conditions aren't letting up just yet as high pressure remains in control.

Phoenix could reach 110 degrees for a high today and again on Tuesday.

Fifty-nine days have now reached 110 degrees or hotter in Phoenix this year, which is an all-time record. The previous record was 55 days set just last year.

The sizzling hot conditions extend outside of the Valley, too. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through Tuesday night for the lower Colorado River Valley from Parker to Yuma as temperatures in the area remain near or just above 110 degrees in those areas.

Lingering monsoon moisture will keep a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms in areas along the Mogollon Rim and in northeastern Arizona today and tomorrow, before drier conditions set in the rest of the week.

High pressure will dominate to start the week, but there is some heat relief on the horizon as we track a couple of storm systems that could bring near-normal temperatures by the weekend.

Winds will pick up as the first of these two storms passes by to our north. Breezes will pick up across Arizona starting midweek with the strongest Valley winds coming on Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend we could tap into some tropical moisture as a disturbance approaches from the south, and that will bring back a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

The boost in moisture combined with a second storm system approaching from the west will help drop Valley temperatures into the low 100s by Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows look cooler too, dropping into the upper 70s by the weekend.

Despite the potential drop in temperatures, there's still no end in sight to this record-setting stretch of triple-digit days. As of Sunday, we've had 105 triple-digit days in a row. The previous record was 76 consecutive triple-digit days set in August of 1993.

Meteorological summer ended on August 31st and it was the hottest summer on record in Phoenix! The overall average temperature for June, July and August was 98.9 degrees, breaking last summer's record of 97.0 degrees.

Hot and dry typically go hand-in-hand and it's also been a fairly dry monsoon in the Valley. There are only a few weeks left to get rain in the bucket before the season officially ends on September 30th.

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-0.43" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

