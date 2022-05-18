MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: More 100s for the Valley with minimal relief in sight

PHOENIX — No break from the 100s just yet!

Phoenix will top out near 100 degrees again today and Thursday, putting temperatures around five degrees above the average for this time of year.

Overnight lows in the Valley will cool into the upper 60s to low 70s each day, so our early morning conditions still look nice for those outdoor activities.

By Thursday and Friday, winds will pick up as a storm system passes well to our north.

As conditions remain dry, those winds will increase the risk of wildfires again.

Fire Weather Warnings (Red Flag Warnings) are in effect for areas across northern Arizona on Thursday, with Fire Weather Watches issued for those same areas on Friday.

Expect gusts near 25 to 30 mph across the Valley by the end of the week and near 40 to 45 mph up north.

Those higher winds will help usher in some slightly cooler air.

Highs in the Valley will drop to the upper 90s starting Friday and it looks like we'll stay out of the 100s through the weekend, before we heat back up next week.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.31" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

