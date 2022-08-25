MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms still possible across Arizona today

PHOENIX — The monsoon storm threat is trending down a bit through the end of the week, but we could still see spotty storms today and Friday.

Any storms that move through could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, pockets of heavy rain and localized flooding.

Valley temperatures will continue to hit the low 100s each day with early morning lows cooling into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Ozone pollution will be on rise again by the end of the week. An Ozone High Pollution Watch is now in effect for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Storm chances will clear out early next week and temperatures will get hotter.

Valley highs could top 105 degrees by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.99" (-2.58" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.57"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

