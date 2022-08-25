Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms still possible across Arizona today

Monsoon storm chances remain for much of the state through the weekend, but by next week, Valley storm chances will end and the temperatures will climb!
Posted at 5:16 AM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 09:00:47-04

PHOENIX — The monsoon storm threat is trending down a bit through the end of the week, but we could still see spotty storms today and Friday.

Any storms that move through could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, pockets of heavy rain and localized flooding.

Valley temperatures will continue to hit the low 100s each day with early morning lows cooling into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Ozone pollution will be on rise again by the end of the week. An Ozone High Pollution Watch is now in effect for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Storm chances will clear out early next week and temperatures will get hotter.

Valley highs could top 105 degrees by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.99" (-2.58" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.57"
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:04 AM, Dec 17, 2018