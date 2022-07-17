PHOENIX — Our monsoon storm chances continue!

After a stormy Saturday night the monsoon storm threat looks lower for the Phoenix area today, but we're not in the clear.

Scattered storms will redevelop along the Mogollon Rim and in southeast Arizona first this afternoon, then there's a slight chance that storms could move back into the Valley this evening.

Storms could produce strong winds and areas of blowing dust, along with dangerous lightning and heavy downpours. The risk for flash flooding near our burn scars will continue to be the biggest threat across the high country.

As high pressure remains near the Four Corners, temperatures will stay sizzling hot!

The heat warning has been canceled for the Phoenix Metro Area today as temperatures look to stay just below the warning threshold, but it's important that you still keep heat safety top of mind as Valley temperatures will still top out near 110 degrees. Drink more water than usual and try to limit your time outdoors.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in place through Wednesday for parts of northwest Arizona including Marble Canyon, Glen Canyon and the lower elevations of the Grand Canyon.

We're also tracking air quality issues as ozone pollution reaches unhealthy levels.

An Ozone High Pollution Advisory remains in effect today. If you have any respiratory conditions, like asthma or COPD, limit your time outside or you may have difficulty breathing.

Storm chances will continue across the high country each day in the week ahead. For the Valley, we'll see a break from that storm threat on Monday before storm chances return Tuesday and each day through the weekend.

Valley high temperatures will dip slightly below the 110 mark on Monday, but we'll temperatures back near 110 or higher from Tuesday through Friday.

Then we could see a bigger temperature drop next weekend as storm chances ramp up even further. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.87" (-2.43" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 1.01"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

