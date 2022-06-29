PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances continue this week across Arizona.

Watch out for gusty winds, blowing dust, lightning and pockets of heavy rain with any of the storms that pop up.

We're now up to a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Phoenix metro area starting this afternoon. Storm chances will continue overnight into Thursday, too.

Look for more storms across northern and southern Arizona these next couple of days, too.

Humidity will stay high and temperatures will be hot all week.

Valley highs will top out between 106 and 109 degrees today before dropping into the lower 100s by the end of the week.

Morning lows will only cool into the mid to upper 80s each day, so we are not expecting much relief overnight.

At this point, it looks like our monsoon activity will wind down by the holiday weekend and we're looking storm-free in the Valley through the 4th of July.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.87" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.88"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

