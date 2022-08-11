MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms likely across Arizona through the weekend

PHOENIX — Our monsoon storm threat isn't winding down anytime soon!
Stay weather-aware because we'll see scattered storms develop across the state again today.
The best potential will continue to be across northern and eastern Arizona.
Storms could produce gusty winds, lots of lightning, heavy rain and flooding.
In the Valley, there's a slight chance for storms this afternoon and this evening but it looks like our best rain chances will kick in after sunset.
Storm chances ramp up Friday with the chance for more storms each day through the weekend and early next week, too.
With all of this monsoon moisture in place, it will stay humid but temperatures will not be as hot.
Valley highs will only reach the low 100s, putting us just below the average of 105 degrees for this time of year.
Morning temperatures will cool into the low to mid 80s each day, so we will get some relief from the heat in the overnight hours.
_________________________________________
2022 Rainfall totals:
Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.80" (-2.36" from average)
Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.58"
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.
Email share@abc15.com.
______________________________________
