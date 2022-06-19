MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms hit the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX — The monsoon season officially began on Wednesday and now the moisture brought monsoon storms back to Arizona, including the Valley!

High pressure is right where we need it to be to pull in monsoon moisture from the south and a storm system approaching from the west will help, too.

Monsoon storms brought up an inch of rainfall in areas near Queen Valley and Florence, while other parts of the Valley picked up a few hundredths, including Phoenix and Scottsdale, a rare sight in mid-June.

Storm chances dwindle later tonight and the forecast looks dry for Father's Day in the Phoenix Metro.

Look for highs in the lower 100s across the Valley through the weekend before temperatures heat up again next week.

We'll see a heightened fire risk for parts of our state this weekend as well.

As winds pick up parts of northern Arizona are under Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings. Peak gusts could approach 50 mph in parts of the high country.

We'll also have to watch out for lightning sparked wildfires.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.38" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar