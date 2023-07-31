MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms finally bring a break from the 110+ degree days

PHOENIX — It has been a brutal July of record-setting heat, and on this final day of the month, we may finally see an end to our streak of days at 110 degrees or higher.

Phoenix has reached 110 degrees or higher for an all-time record of 31 days in a row. (Previously, the record was 18 days in a row set in 1974.)

That streak will come to an end today with Phoenix set to top out near 107 this afternoon.

Monsoon moisture is to thank as monsoon storm chances ramp up around the state.

Storms are expected across the high country in northern and eastern Arizona, with storms likely in central Arizona and in the Phoenix Metro Area by this evening.

Storms that develop could produce damaging winds, blowing dust, heavy rain and dangerous lightning.

Phoenix is in the midst of the 4th longest dry streak on record. It has been 130 days since we've had measurable rain and Sky Harbor and we may finally break that streak today.

Storm chances will linger into Tuesday and Wednesday before things dry out again.

Drier conditions will also mean hotter weather, so our break from the 110+ temperatures will be short-lived. Phoenix will likely be back at or just above 110 degrees by Wednesday.

Highs could approach the 115 mark again by the weekend.

As things heat back up, it's important to remember that heat is the number one weather-related killer. So, limit your time outside during the hottest part of the day and stay hydrated. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they can be the most affected by this heat. Bring your pets indoors, too.

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.88" (-0.93" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.50"

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

