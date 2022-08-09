MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms could trigger flooding around the state

PHOENIX — After another stormy night in the Valley, more storms are possible today, tonight and each day through the weekend.

We'll see more storms across northern and eastern Arizona too, as our monsoon weather pattern remains active.

Storms that develop will be capable of producing heavy downpours that could quickly lead to flooding or flash flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect this afternoon and tonight for the Phoenix Metro Area and most of Arizona.

Gusty winds, dangerous lightning and hail are also possible with any of the storms that develop across Arizona.

Valley highs will reach the low 100s each day this week, putting us a few degrees below average for this time of year.

Morning temperatures will cool into the low to mid 80s each day, so we will get some relief from the heat in the overnight hours.

_________________________________________

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.73" (-2.40" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 2.57"

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime.

Email share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

