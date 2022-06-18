MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms could hit the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX — The monsoon season officially began on Wednesday and now the moisture will be moving in bringing storm chances back!

High pressure is right where we need it to be to pull in monsoon moisture from the south and a storm system approaching from the west will help, too.

Monsoon storm chances will increase across much of our state and we could see our first round of storms in the Valley this weekend.

Some parts of the Valley even had a few raindrops Friday afternoon, too!

As that moisture moves in, temperatures will drop.

Look for highs in the lower 100s across the Valley through the weekend before temperatures heat up again next week.

Not everyone will get the rain though, and we'll see a heightened fire risk for parts of our state this weekend.

As winds pick up this weekend, parts of northern Arizona are under Wind Advisories and Fire Weather Watches. Peak gusts could approach 50 mph in parts of the high country.

We'll also have to watch out for lightning sparked wildfires as storm chances ramp up heading into the weekend.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.38" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

