MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms could bring another round of strong winds and heavy rain today

PHOENIX — Monsoon storm chances will increase today, especially across north-central Arizona and in areas along the I-17.

There's also another chance for storms here in the Valley late this afternoon and evening.

Any storms that move through could bring gusty winds, blowing dust, pockets of heavy rain and localized flooding.

Valley temperatures will continue to hit the low 100s each day this week with early morning lows cooling into the upper 70s to low 80s.

We could see ozone pollution rise again by the end of the week. An Ozone High Pollution Watch is now in effect for Friday and Saturday.

Storm chances will eventually clear out by early next week, but that also means that temperatures will get hotter. Valley highs could top 105 by next Tuesday.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 1.99" (-2.55 from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.57"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

