PHOENIX — The monsoon is back in action across Arizona bringing strong winds, dust and rain!

We'll see that chance for storms continue each day through the weekend as monsoon moisture continues to flow into our state.

Most days we'll see a slight chance of spotty showers and thunderstorms in the Valley, but the best chances will be across eastern Arizona and in the higher terrain.

We'll have to watch out for more gusty winds and blowing dust, too.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Watch for today because of the potential for blowing dust in the Valley.

If you see dust blowing in, stay inside until after it clears. Breathing it in has been linked to cases of Valley fever, which could cause long-term health issues.

Daily highs will peak between 106 and 110 degrees throughout the week in Phoenix.

Early morning lows will be in the 80s.

Valley storm chances will increase just a bit on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. So right now, those days are our best bets for measurable rain.

2022 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.55" (-2.06" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 0.71"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

