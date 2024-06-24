MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms around Arizona as temperatures heat up again this week

PHOENIX — Temperatures are heating back up this week as monsoon storm chances continue, too.

As high pressure builds in, Valley highs will climb back to 110+ this week. Phoenix Sky Harbor tops out at 110 degrees today, 111 degrees on Tuesday and 112 degrees on Wednesday.

While those daytime highs will stay well below the record highs this week, we could see even more records set when it comes to our overnight lows.

Phoenix has set a new record warm low for four straight days, and those record warm lows are in jeopardy again throughout this week as the low temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor is only set to drop into the low 90s most days.

The warm mornings combined with the very hot afternoons will increase the risk for heat illnesses, so make sure that you're staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors during the hottest hours of the day. Keep an eye on kids and the elderly as they are more susceptible to heat-related impacts.

Monsoon moisture across Arizona is also going to make it feel hotter outside.

That moisture will keep storm chances in play through midweek, too.

Storms are most likely across the higher terrain in northern and eastern Arizona each day, but we could see a few storms move into the Valley.

The biggest hazards with storms that develop across Arizona will be strong winds, dangerous lightning and small hail. We could also see some brief, heavy downpours and areas of flooding, so stay weather-aware and remember to never attempt to drive through flooded washes or roadways.

Blowing dust is possible across central Arizona over the next few days, too. If you get caught in a dust storm, it's best to go indoors and remember to never drive through the dust. If you're caught on the road remember to, "Pull Aside, Stay Alive" until visibility improves.

2024 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 3.80" (+0.87" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 3.81"

2023 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.21" (-3.01" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 5.47"

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

